Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.01. 3,038,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

