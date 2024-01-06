Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $3,054,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The company has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

