Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

