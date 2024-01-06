Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 148.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.85 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

