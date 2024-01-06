Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.57. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

