Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 17.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $119,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.