Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

