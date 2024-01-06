Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $636.41. The stock has a market cap of $587.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.