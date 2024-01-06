Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,204,814 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Velocys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Velocys

Velocys Stock Performance

About Velocys

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.