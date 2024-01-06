Veracity Capital LLC Buys 82 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

