Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of BUD opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

