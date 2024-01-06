Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $790.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $772.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $650.61 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

