Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.7% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $818.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.46 and a 1-year high of $841.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $801.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.