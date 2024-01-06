Veracity Capital LLC Has $362,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.9% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

