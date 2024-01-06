Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $18,405,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 26.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1,564.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 353,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $13.00 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

