Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

