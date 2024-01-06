Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $234.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

