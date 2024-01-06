Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hess by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $10,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

