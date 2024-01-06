Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.55 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

