Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

