Veracity Capital LLC Sells 176 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

