Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

