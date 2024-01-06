Veracity Capital LLC Sells 231 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TRV opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

