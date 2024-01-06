Veracity Capital LLC Sells 80,909 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,909 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Up 0.7 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

