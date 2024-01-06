Veracity Capital LLC Sells 994 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

