Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

MDRX stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Veradigm by 53.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 19.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 128.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,280,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 372,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.