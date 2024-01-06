Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,229 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

