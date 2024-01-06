Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

