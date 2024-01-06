Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,238 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. 3,698,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.