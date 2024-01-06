Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.76. 351,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $180.84 and a one year high of $284.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.