Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

