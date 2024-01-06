Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. 8,694,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

