Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,506. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

