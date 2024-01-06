Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $95.30. 3,206,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,523. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.