Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 276.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 152.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.