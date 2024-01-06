Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. 964,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

