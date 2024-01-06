Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.27. 207,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,064. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

