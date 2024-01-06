Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $126.29. 3,340,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

