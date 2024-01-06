Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 308,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI remained flat at $29.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,844. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

