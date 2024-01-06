Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

BA traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

