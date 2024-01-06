Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.