Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health
In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,746. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
