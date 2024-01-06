Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,284.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $111.87. 1,191,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

