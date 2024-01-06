Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $72.24. 726,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

