Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,979 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 12,261,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

