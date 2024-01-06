Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,403,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.77. The stock had a trading volume of 216,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,803. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

