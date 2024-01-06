Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.70. 832,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,222. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

