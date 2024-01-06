Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 30,030,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,629,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

