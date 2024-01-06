Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

