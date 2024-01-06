Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 73,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $416.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $418.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

